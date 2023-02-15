By Morgan Guyer

Last fall, it was announced that Virginia and George Gumm, Maryville, were voted into the Missouri State Softball Hall of Fame for their long-time coaching of the Citizen State Banksters nearly 50 years ago.

On January 28, the Gumms, alongside family and friends enjoyed an induction ceremony in Jefferson City to officially celebrate the honor. George was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but was able to watch through video.

The two earned a unanimous vote courtesy of the Missouri State Softball Association Board of Directors. David Carroll, a coach in Northwest Missouri, initiated the induction process through his nomination of the Gumms.

The couple spent 11 years coaching softball teams of all ages, and doing it for no money. The Gumms did it because they loved the sport, and were able to create memories and help young girls grow with the sport. One of those people was their own daughter, Teresa.

“At the time there wasn’t a place to play for girls. They saw I was interested and let me get a chance to participate,” Teresa Gumm said. “It was a once in a lifetime experience. It’s hard to put into words.”

Teresa had the honor of reading her dad’s words at the ceremony, as well her own presentation she prepared. Former players Debbie Sederburg Slocum and Sherry Rouner also spoke, and several other former teammates were in attendance.

One of the things the Gumms’ teams were known for, was their sportsmanship. Even after winning a championship trophy, it wasn’t surprising that their teams would earn a sportsmanship trophy to go along with it.

During their coaching tenure, their teams won state championships, regional championships and even finished in the top five at nationals. They are best known for coaching the Citizen’s State Banksters teams during the 70s, coaching over 100 girls during their time, and at one point were coaching four teams at once. They even coached the Northwest Missouri State University Softball Team.

Virginia was especially helpful on the business side. She got the Citizen’s State Bank sponsorship, and also was essential in raising funds throughout the community. This made it so none of the girls had to pay for travel expenses, all while the Gumms were not making a dime. This was happening while the Gumms were running a Maryville retail business of their own.

The impact that the Gumms made on their players is clear. They received several letters from former players detailing their memories and saying “thanks.” Letters were also sent to the board of directors as well, showing just how much support the Gumms had. According to Teresa, that meant a lot to her parents, and would have made it all worth it, even if they didn’t receive the induction accolade.

“It finally gives mom and dad deserved recognition. They will now be in the hall of fame for years to come,” Teresa said. “Our family is very appreciative of the honor.

championships, regional championships and even finished in the top five at nationals. They are best known for coaching the Citizen’s State Banksters teams during the 70s, coaching over 100 girls during their time, and at one point were coaching four teams at once. They even coached the Northwest Missouri State University Softball Team.

Virginia was especially helpful on the business side. She got the Citizen’s State Bank sponsorship, and also was essential in raising funds throughout the community. This made it so none of the girls had to pay for travel expenses, all while the Gumms were not making a dime. This was happening while the Gumms were running a Maryville retail business of their own.

The impact that the Gumms made on their players is clear. They received several letters from former players detailing their memories and saying “thanks.” Letters were also sent to the board of directors as well, showing just how much support the Gumms had. According to Teresa, that meant a lot to her parents, and would have made it all worth it, even if they didn’t receive the induction accolade.

“It finally gives mom and dad deserved recognition. They will now be in the hall of fame for years to come,” Teresa said. “Our family is very appreciative of the honor.