The Clearmont City Council met on January 18 to discuss the following business about the city.

The New Nodaway Humane Society was contacted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department about two stray dogs that they had taken to the shelter. Herb Snodderley, councilman, discussed the possibility of the Humane Society adding the city’s trip charge directly to the pet owner. Linda Babcock will present the question to the shelter manager.

Southern Bank notified the city that they recently merged with Citizens Bank and Trust, who is the city’s depository. Bragg Mowing Service sent a mowing bid for 2023. Babcock will send out a mowing bid notice in February.

Nodaway County Associate Judge Bob Rice invited the council to a county-wide mental health workshop.

People Service, Omaha, NE, collected routine bacteria samples for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. All samples came back good as the coliform was absent. The valve wrench for the valves between the two lagoon cells has corroded and needs to be repaired.

Brenda Snodderley, councilwoman, clarified the types of signs to order from Circle C. She will order the two sided signs identical to the ones that will be replaced.

The council did not vote on any new business items.