Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County celebrated the partnership with its 14th partner family during a dedication ceremony November 27.

The home, which was completed in 2021 as the local Habitat affiliate’s 11th home construction, is located at 114 West Lincoln St. in Maryville.

Brandon and Sara White, with daughter, Bella, took ownership of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a zero-interest loan.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County has partnered since 2020 with the Maryville R-II School District and its building trades program at the Northwest Technical School to help local students acquire hands-on learning while they construct Habitat homes.

Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” into building their homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Volunteers provide the labor, and individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide the money and materials to build Habitat houses.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County, visit nodawayhabitat.org.