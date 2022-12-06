Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/29/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Adds and abates for October and November 2022; invoice to MTE.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81674-81696.

Requisitions: Public administrator to Taryn Henry, P.C. for FY2023 legal retainer; sheriff to SGAmmo.com for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Opioid settlement updates, new hire letter for part-time employee in the sheriff’s department.

A call was put in to Sleek Creek Heating and Cooling to get updates on heating/air conditioner units on the Administration Center.

Took a call from two county residents regarding questions on the Acciona Energy solar farm.

Sheriff’s department’s Major Scott Wedlock stopped in to discuss the county jail maintenance and improvement grant through the Missouri American Rescue Plan Act. Amy Dowis at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is planning to come in next week to discuss what is needed to apply for this grant.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Discussed the possibility of a portion of a road being abandoned in Independence Township. A letter was drafted to send out certified to the landowners whose property touches the portion of the road that will be abandoned. A public hearing date has been set at 10 am, December 29, 2022 in the office of the county commission. The abandonment is of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile North of County Road 233, also known as Panther Road, and abandoned completely to the north end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West, Nodaway County.

The November expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/6/2022.