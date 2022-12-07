Kenzie Britten, part-time help at South Paws Veterinary Clinic, holds Doug, the clinic kitty, as she shows off the variety of dog and cat treats available. Perfect for the pet owner on your Christmas list or for your own pets, the selection includes Ora Vet’s dental hygiene chews. Britten is a pre-veterinary student at Northwest.

For dogs, there are supplements for joints, regular, lean and training treats. There are pill pockets for dogs. For cats, there are Greenie treat options for hygiene, digestion and to help with hair balls. For both, there are undercoat de-shedding tools and toenail trimmers.

South Paws Veterinary Clinic is located at 2211 South Main Street, Maryville. Phone number is 660.582.7387. Hours are 8 am to 5:30 pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 am to 7 pm, Wednesdays; and 8 am to noon, Saturdays. South Paws will be closed Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.