The Dobbins family recently traveled to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada with their Nodaway News Leader. Karen, Pat and their daughter, Deena stopped outside a poutine shop, May 25. Poutine is a Canadian dish made of fries, gravy and cheese curds.

Easy to pack, the Nodaway News Leader is the perfect travel item. So prepare those smiles and the perfect angle for your photos and selfies, because NNL will publish vacation photos taken with its newspaper.