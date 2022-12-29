Two homes in Burlington Jct. had a higher than usual water bill following water leaks. Jim and Suzanne Rasmussen, residents, attended the council meeting December 12 to ask the board for a one-time water bill adjustment, and another resident, Stephanie Marsh contacted the board before the meeting also asking for a one-time water bill adjustment. Both requests were approved by the board.

Randy Ertl and Bridget Clark were in attendance to discuss the issues they are having with water draining on their property and to ask for the city’s help. Skyeler Rohlmeier will be contacting their neighbor Martin McGary to discuss the possible tube damage on his property that may be causing the storm water issue. If the tube is not salvageable, the home owner will be responsible for replacing the tube on his property. There may be other possible issues causing sink holes in the Ertl Clark’s driveway.

The lighting at the semi-truck parking lot should be finished soon.

Christmas lights were taken out of the shop and prepared to be put on the Main Street light poles by Evergy.

The city agreed to sell a portion of the old railroad track property to Lee and Duane Rohlmeier for $1.

City Clerk Breann Weese gave the financial report. The checking accounts have been reconciled and balanced. Valarie Main with MORWA has been in the office training with Weese and she will be back soon to continue the training.

Rohlmeier gave the foreman report. He has been operating the water plant under the observation of Dennis Chitwood, and everything is going well there. He is enrolled in a water college to assist him in obtaining the water licenses needed to run the water plant. He has also been working with Duane Rohlmeier to prepare the city trucks for winter. Both of the trucks have had an oil change and filters replaced. The red truck previously had an oil leak, but it is fixed. The skid steer heating has been fixed and is ready for winter work also.

The council went into closed session to discuss a rental property’s water bill that had an error. The council approved adjusting the bill.