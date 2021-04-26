Ree Sullivan, librarian at Eugene Field, has participated in the reading series “What Do You Know About Recycling?”

As part of that series, students have been creating items made from recyclable materials. The students only get about 25 minutes to complete their projects with whatever supplies are available that day that the teacher puts out for them.

There were a lot of really great projects created and choosing was difficult; however staff did select the Most Creative Creation from each grade and an overall winner.

The winning creation was the train engine submitted by Ahmed Meziani, fourth grade. Others selected were: fourth grade, Kayyden Scadden and Alayna Harris, basketball court and Dawson McMillan, fishing rod with fish; third grade, Audrey Silvas, milkshake and meal; first grade, Avalyn Aguiar, flower necklace; second grade, Braxton Cooper, recycling game.

The projects with the Best Recycling Message were selected from each grade. Those winners were: third grade, Kohlby Cook, recycling factory; second grade, Ashtyn White, Garden, Restaurant, Compost; and first grade, Joseph Epple, Trash Collector 3000.