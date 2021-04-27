The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and Northwest Missouri State University are teaming up to offer a Crisis Communication Workshop designed to help local entities that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop is being held virtually, via ZOOM and is scheduled at 4:30 pm, Tuesday, April 27. There is no cost to attend the workshop. Those planning to attend should register online at eventbrite.com/e/crisis- communication-workshop- tickets-147632192863. In this session we will talk about what crisis communication is, best practices for businesses, and how to create a crisis communications plan. The session will review several case studies examples, as well as include time for questions at the end of the presentation.

John Carr, program coordinator and instructor for the Emergency and Disaster Management program at Northwest Missouri State University, will facilitate the Crisis Communication Workshop. Organizations face crises of different sizes on a regular basis- negative feedback on review sites, rumors spreading on social media, and most recently the possibility of a positive COVID-19 case at a business. When businesses must respond to events like these, a timely and tactful response is critical.

The Crisis Communication Workshop is being funded