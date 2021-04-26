Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, an evidence-based program that offers strategies for daily management of any chronic condition, will be offered via Zoom starting May 5 to people in the workplace.

This program consists of 12, 1-hour classes that will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 pm. Classes will run through June 11. The classes are free, and each participant will receive a Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book and a relaxation CD. Debbie Bennett, nutrition and health education specialist for University of Missouri Extension, will co-teach the classes in partnership with Aging Best Area Agency on Aging based in Columbia.

These classes are specially designed to help people in the workplace and their caregivers. Topics covered will include:

• Making healthy food choices

• Incorporating relaxation and stress management practices into your daily life and increasing physical activity and exercise safely

• Coping with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation

• Communicating effectively with family, employers and your health team

• Developing action plans to improve your work / life balance, health and well-being

To register, call Maureen McKeage at 573.540.1100 or email her at mmckeage@agingbest.org.