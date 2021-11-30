Nodaway County Commissioners passed checks out to five townships recently from the Enel White Cloud Wind Project. The total of $165,000 was received from the wind farm entity, which the county kept half and divided the remainder among the five townships that have the White Cloud windmills. The division was figured by the megawatts of each wind tower.

Monroe Township’s Trustee Wallace McGinness received $31,500. Other townships receiving funds were Hughes, White Cloud, Polk and Green.