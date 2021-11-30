The central part of the country dominates per capita production of women’s major college basketball players. The South Central region along with Maryland, Iowa, and Minnesota include states that are well above the national average (norm) in production. There are 5,005 players on over 350 Div. I teams. A little more than 14% of the players are foreign. Australia, Canada, Spain and France lead the way. As the season goes along, we will find out if the majority of successful NCAA Division I programs also call this area home.