Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/16/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to D & L Auto for vehicle work; sheriff to MTE for office furniture and camera repair; to 911 Custom for vehicle repair and equipment; to Ed Roehr Safety Products, Co. for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC Alert newsletter.

A call was put in to Coenen Electric regarding a breaker issue in the Courthouse.

A call was made to Jacoby Zimmerman of Zimmerman Hauling to work with the township trustee or board regarding delivering remaining CART rock in Independence Township.

Administration Center remodel bid opening was held for the remodel of spaces within the center. Only one sealed bid was submitted by Smith Contracting Company. The commissioners reviewed and tabled the bid until November 30 at which time a full quorum will be present. A meeting time with Jeff Smith was scheduled at 10:30 am, November 30.

The commission reviewed and signed LPA Services Invoice No. 3 and Snyder & Associates Invoice No. 3 for BRO-B074(62) bridge. Signature page was returned to Snyder & Associates.

A call was taken from Jerri Dearmont, director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments, regarding the City of Elmo’s water tower.

The donation check from Enel – White Cloud Wind project was split out to the townships that have wind turbines. Donation checks were presented to township officials from Green and Monroe Townships. Donation splits were determined by the number of towers/megawatts in each township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #149 in Hopkins Township, a bridge and tube on Road #514 in Green Township, Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township and Bridge #86 and Roads #90 and 97 in Atchison Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 11/30/2021.

No quorum will be met on November 23, 2021 due to the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Conference. Commissioner Chris Burns will be present on that date.

November 23, 2021

Due to Walker and Walk being out for the MAC Conference, no quorum was met. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was in the office for calls and walk-in visitors.

Merlin Atkins presented a report of The Ministry Center and gave a request for funds for FY22.

The commission will be back in session on 11/30/2021.

November 25, 2021

Due to observation of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the commission was not in session.

The commission will be back in session on 11/30/2021.