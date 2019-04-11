The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release on April 10:

“On Monday, April 8, 2019, at about 4:24 pm, the Nodaway County 911 Center received a call of a house fire at 101 Hickory in Elmo, MO. In the subsequent investigation, Deputy McDonald, Deputy Logan and Detective Cochenour became suspicious of the cause and origin of the fire.

“Investigators from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to assist with the investigation. Investigators developed probable cause that this was an arson fire and a case was submitted to a special prosecutor that was assigned the case.

“On April 10, 2019, the special prosecutor charged Neil Ray Hacker, age 40, of 101 Hickory, Elmo, MO, with 2nd Degree Arson. Hacker is in custody in the Nodaway County Jail with no bond pending a hearing before the court.”