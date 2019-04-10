Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to Lions District 26-M4 for flood relief activities in Holt and Atchison counties.

The emergency grant funds may only be used to provide basic necessities such as food, clothing, blankets, bottled water, medical supplies and cleaning supplies to people affected by the flooding. The LCIF funds may not be used to rebuild damaged structures or to provide housing for disaster victims.

All payments for flood relief aid must be paid directly to the suppliers. Reimbursement to flood victims is not allowed. Payments cannot be made to other relief or volunteer organizations.

Individuals interested in obtaining flood relief aid may contact Lions District Governor Richard Warner at 816.390.7791. Proof of address and identity are required.