Elmo Curtis Boulting, 76, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Mr. Boulting’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services were July 6 at Bram Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials can be directed to the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO 64468.

