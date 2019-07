Janice Ilene O’Riley, 81, Hopkins, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Research Hospital, Kansas City.

Mass of Christian burial was July 6 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church.

