Eugene Freemont “Gene” Pierson, 81, Maryville, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Maryville Living Center.

Services were July 9 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association and the Parkinson’s Foundation.

