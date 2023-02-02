Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, Clearmont, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center.

He was born September 19, 1930, in Howell County, to Tom and Bertha Devine.

In 1950, he married Betty Jeanne Hopple.

Mr. Devine retired from Loch Sand and Construction in 1994.

Services were held Monday, January 30 at the Burlington Jct United Methodist Church. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials may be made to Burlington Jct United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House.

