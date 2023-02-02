Shirley “Sam” Sharp, 84, Pickering, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

She was born October 22, 1938, in Pickering, to Emmett and Gertrude Cline Carmichael. She attended Pickering High School.

On June 27, 1985, she married Dale Sharp in Timbo, AR.

She attended Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Mrs. Sharp’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be at 11 am, Monday, February 6 at Laura Street Baptist Church.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.