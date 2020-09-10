Ellen K. Walk, 89, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born May 26, 1931, in Maryville, to Hubert and Genevieve Tallon Walk. She was a 1953 graduate of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, KS.

The family will receive friends at 10 am Friday, September 11 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Rosary will be at 10:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11 am. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.