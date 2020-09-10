Francis Blase Berg, 92, Parnell, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

He was born November 2, 1927, in Parnell, to Clarence and Dollie Hawk Berg. He was a 1946 graduate of Parnell High School.

On May 28, 1949, he married Erma Gene Stutesman in Parnell. She preceded him in death October 2, 2012.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, September 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Parnell. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell, with military honors.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #528 or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

