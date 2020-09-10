Ricky Michael Albright, 67, Bedford, IA, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Omaha, NE.

He was born December 2, 1952, to Howard Leroy Albright and Mildred Ulmer Albright Beauchamp. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Dean Beauchamp. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1972.

On January 18, 1975, he married Viola Milburn. They later divorced. On August 9, 1999, he married Renee Hawn. The couple resided in Bedford.

No services will be held.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be established.

