Ella Mae Kerns Shipley, 92, Maryville, formerly of Elmo, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born July 13, 1929, in Blanchard, IA, to Albert Ross Kerns and Bessie Leona Johnson Kerns. She grew up in Elmo.

In 1947, she married Merle W. Shipley in Kansas City.

Mrs. Shipley’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial services will be at a later date at Bram Funeral Home. Burial will be later at the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.