LTC David E. Phillips, Sr., USA, Ret., 83, Kansas City, formerly of Pickering, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Anthology of Burlington Creek in Kansas City.

He was born July 21, 1938, in San Jose, CA, to Edward and Marian Throwbridge Phillips. He was a 1956 graduate of Palo Alto High School and received a bachelor of arts in law enforcement in 1962, MBA in 1975, bachelor of science in secondary education in 1989, and master’s degree.

On December 17, 1966, he married Linda S. Anderson in Washington, DC. She preceded him in death March 9, 2008.

Lieutenant Philips retired from the United States Army.

Private services will be held at White Oak Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church or White Oak Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.