Norman Francis Wilmes, 62, San Antonio, TX, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, in San Antonio.

He was born July 23, 1959, in Maryville, to Bernard and Cecelia Gast Wilmes. He was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, September 21 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville.

