Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces eight Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now fifty-five confirmed cases for Nodaway County.

The affected individuals include two males between 40-49 years of age, a male between 50-59 years of age, a female between 20-29 years of age, a female between 30-39 years of age, a female between 40-49 years of age, and two females between 50-59 years of age. The affected individuals are residents of Nodaway County. Six of the individuals are close contacts to a known positive COVID-19 case. The affected individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

The health department urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus . A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411. Follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.