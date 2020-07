The answer to questions about where, when, and how to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 is simple…..Everywhere. All the time.

We urge you to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, wear masks where social distancing cannot be achieved, limit close in-person interactions, practice good handwashing and hygiene, and please stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms.

Thank you, Nodaway County Health Center