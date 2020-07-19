The annual Parnell Duck Race and Festival July 10 and 11 enjoyed sunny skies in the beautiful shaded park.

On July 11, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 528 members were the parade grand marshals. They are, sitting: Isabella Cibrian, Caroline Keever, Kendall Keever; standing: Dakota Auffert, Hayden Emery, Linda Jenkins, Amanda Anderson, Natisha Burns, Catherine Auffert, Dalanie Auffert, Sara Cibrian, Lynette Auffert and Austin Welch. Welch and Dakota Auffert are members of the Sons of the American Legion and were the float drivers.