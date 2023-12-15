Women’s Volleyball Champions NCAA Div. I (1981-2022)

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship will be held this weekend in Tampa, FL. Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas and Wisconsin are among the final four teams. Over the course of 42 years (1981-2022) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (3) have garnered fourteen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), and UCLA (4).