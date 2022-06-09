Warren Dale Teuscher, 76, Clearmont, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born on July 26, 1945, in Clarinda, IA, to Pauline Elizabeth Kellogg and Harold A. Teuscher. He grew up on a farm south of Braddyville, IA.

On June 29, 1963, he married his childhood sweetheart, Jean Elizabeth Dow.

Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel, Clarinda, IA.

Open visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 5 pm and family visitation from 5 to 7 pm at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel.

Memorials can be made to Clearmont Fire Department or Braddyville Fire Department.