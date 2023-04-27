Bryan Edward “Ed” Brown, 80, of Pickering, passed away at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with his family at his side after a brief illness.

Ed was born in Creston, IA, on June 29, 1942. His parents were Claire and Aleva Snodgrass Brown and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by infant brother, Jerry Brown, and infant grandson, Maximus Tatum.

Ed graduated from Mount Ayr, IA, high school in 1960. He played baseball at Iowa State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture business in 1965. After graduation, he worked as a life insurance agent in Albany and Mexico, MO, in 1967, he joined the Federal Land Bank as a loan officer in St. Joseph, and moved to Maryville in 1969. He and Karen purchased their farm north of Maryville in 1974, where they continue to reside. Ed enjoyed farming and raising livestock. In 1982, he became a Farmers Mutual Insurance agent until 1991 when he started his farm appraisal business. He was an accredited rural appraiser, and he and Karen expanded the appraisal business to service several counties in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. He sold the business in 2018 and continued to appraise properties and mentor other appraisers until his passing.

Ed was an avid athlete and participated in team and individual sports throughout his life. He coached his children’s sports teams and enjoyed traveling to attend sports, music, theater and other events in which his children and grandchildren were involved. He valued education and learning and continued to take courses and remain current on economics, technology and world events.

Ed married his high school sweetheart, Karen Ricker, on November 16, 1963, in Mount Ayr, IA. She survives of the home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Maryville. Burial will follow in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Christian Church, Maryville or the Maryville Public Library.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.