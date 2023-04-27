Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/20/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Credit card packet.

Requisitions: Sheriff to 911 Custom and K9 Working Dogs International LLC; circuit clerk to Office Essentials.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM insurance check, email from Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Evergy Metro Report; vehicle sales tax/motor fuel tax monthly report from collector/treasurer; certificate of training for public administrator Dee O’Riley.

Bob McGinness with McGinness Electric spoke with the commission regarding the east clock at the Courthouse. MEI contacted in regard to elevator reinspection; Garnett Plumbing contacted for faucet in the Administration Center.

A resident inquired about regulations for the wind farm projects completed in Nodaway County.

Assessor Rex Wallace discussed 911 street signs in the county.

Call made to Metal Culverts, Brain Testerman, in regard to townships meeting; email from Justin Karleski, Kansas Territory Sales State Tractor & Equipment.

Commissioner Burns gave the Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) update.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected road #222 in Independence Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/27/2023.