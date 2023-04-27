Gene Miller, age 77 died peacefully in his home in Golden Valley, AZ on October 1, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 52 years as well as close relatives were with him when he was called home to heaven.

Gene was born on March 27, 1945 in Conception to Leo Miller and Marquerite Farnan Miller. He spent most of his childhood working on the family farm as well as excelling in sports, most notably track and field. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963 and immediately went to work as a backhoe operator in Southeast Missouri.

He was drafted into military service in September 1965 and completed a year-long tour in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968 and earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the elite special forces unit.

Gene went on to have a 30 year career as a firefighter and retired as Battalion Chief in the Alameda County, CA fire department. Post retirement, he became a fixed wing and helicopter pilot and instructor working with the Bay Area Skydivers Club in California. In 2000, he and his wife served our Lord on the mission field in Papua, New Guinea for 10 months in what he described as a life changing experience.

Gene grew up as the eldest boy to a large family, having nine siblings. He reacquainted and was married to a high school classmate, Virginia, in 1970 and was blessed with two sons. When not away at a job, you could always find Gene in his shop, working on a project or on a tractor. Being an adventurer at heart; he also cherished his hunting trips to Montana with his brothers, sisters, and cousins and would speak fondly of those memories. Folks would say Gene could figure out any problem known to man…if given enough time to learn. Gene raised his family to understand strong work ethic, fairness and to be resolute. He showed his sons the pride of workmanship while also taking the family on long camping trips around the California wilderness. From the beginning, he was dedicated to being the best father to his sons.

Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia, his sons, Eric and Brad; and daughters-in-law, Courtney and Jessica; his grandchildren, Dorian and Jackson and nine siblings and 22 nieces and nephews.

Gene was truly ‘one-of-a-kind’ and is sorely missed by his current and extended family members. For the many people who would come to know Gene as a friend, they could not have found a truer and loyal companion. Although missed, we celebrate the fact that he is now at peace with his Creator.

Gene was cremated and a military graveside service is scheduled at 11 am, Saturday, June 10 at St. Columba Cemetery in Conception.