Earlene Marie Trump Lamme, 89, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

She was born July 25, 1933, in Trenton, to John and Elva Lyons Trump.

She was married to John Robert Lamme for 63 years until his death in 2014.

Mrs. Lamme was the secretary for Lamme Well Drilling.

She was a member of the Bowling Belles for over 50 years.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, May 5 at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, with visitation held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association.

