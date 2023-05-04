Mark W. Bohlmann, 64, Maryville, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at KU Medical Center.

He was born on October 2, 1958, in Waukegan, IL, to Harold and Betty Smith Bohlmann.

He graduated high school in Louisville, KY, and attended community college there, studying journalism and accounting.

Mr. Bohlmann worked for the Louisville newspaper, as a census collector, and for the US Department of Defense as a purchasing agent from 1992-2000. In 2001, he moved to Skidmore, to care for his mother and brother and moved to Maryville in 2011.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville. He was the self-appointed social chairman of Autumn House, where he coordinated the community meals provided by St. Gregory and the First United Methodist Churches and recently hosted a weekly Sunday evening meal for the residents.

Mr. Bohlmann’s body has been cremated. There will be a celebration of life at the Autumn House Community Room at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.