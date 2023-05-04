Penny Etter, 61, Conception Jct, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 26, 1962, in Council Bluffs, IA, to Virgil and Connie Holst. She was a graduate of Treynor High School, Treynor, IA.

She was an over-the-road truck driver.

Mrs. Etter’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 pm, Tuesday, May 9 at St. Columba Catholic Church Fellowship Hall.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.