Maryville Public Safety is partnering with the US Drug Enforcement Administration from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 24, for the 20th annual Drug Take Back Day.

The event is designed to prevent pill abuse and environmental contamination by ridding homes of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Prescription drug abuse and disposal are both a public and environmental health threat. Improper disposal of medications via sewers or landfills leads to surface water contamination. Returning unused or unwanted medications to a pharmacy, or bringing them to a law enforcement agency are reliable methods for keeping these substances from entering the water supply.

Nodaway County residents are encouraged to bring unwanted drugs for disposal at the new Maryville Department of Public Safety facility, 101 N Vine St, Maryville.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked. Collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

With funding from the USDA, the K-State Pollution Prevention Institute (PPI) is offering education and outreach sessions to various communities in Kansas and Missouri with a focus on rural access to safe drug and sharps disposal. If your organization or community would like to learn more about safe disposal as a way to prevent drug abuse and keep toxic waste out of landfills, contact PPI by calling 800.578.8898.