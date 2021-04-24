The New Nodaway Humane Society cut the ribbon, April 17, to open a new patio for cats or a “catio” at the animal shelter. The long wished-for catio was the Eagle Scout project of Maryville High School sophomore Maven Vette of Troop 6, St. Joseph.

Holding the ribbon are staff members, Audrey Wooden, Aurora Blake, Kayce Fish, and Board President Crystal Ward, while Director Wendy Combs and Vette cut the ribbon. Vette, the son of Nicole Salmond and David Vetter, designed and under took the project, along with help from family and friends. He started last summer when he was contacted by the Humane Society.

The enclosed catio, allows cats and kittens to have a safe and secure opportunity to spend time outdoors. The project was just finished the previous week and Vette appreciated the assistance of Bearcat Lumber is securing construction materials.