Parnell Fire hosts annual hog roast

The Parnell Volunteer Fire Fighters are holding the annual hog roast from 5:30 to 8 pm, Saturday, April 24 at the Parnell Fire House, 102 North Main, Parnell. The freewill donation meal will be roasted hog, baked potato, salads, baked beans, dessert and beverages.

Dates are set for Skidmore Food Pantry

The food pantry at Skidmore City Hall will be open from 1 to 3 pm, Monday, April 26 and 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, April 27. Participants are to bring a photo id or id badge and line up their cars in front of city hall.

City-wide cleanup planned in Skidmore

The Skidmore city-wide cleanup is Monday, April 26 through Sunday, May 2. Trash receptacles will be placed at the north edge of town. A tire collection will also take place. No tires are to be placed in the receptacles.

AL sponsors breakfast

The American Legion Post 100 and Scout Troops 190 and 74 are holding a breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, May 2 at the AL post, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

Carryout is available. The menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, orange juice, coffee and milk. Cost is $8 for adults, children six and under are $5. Proceeds will go to support veterans and Boy Scout programs.