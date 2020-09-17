Drexel Duane Riley, 88, Maryville, formerly of Hopkins, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

He was born June 30, 1932, near Grant City, to Merrill Delbert and Retha Mae Johnson Riley. He graduated from Parnell High School, Parnell. He lived most all his life in Nodaway County and wintered for over 30 years in Mission, TX.

On February 8, 1953, he married Donna Coleen Wilkinson, at Camp Polk, LA. She preceded him in death December 15, 2017, after 64 years together.

Funeral services were Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Military rites were conducted at the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, c/o Joyce Hennigen, 21244 State Hwy 148, Maryville, MO 64468, or to the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.