Charles A. “Butch” Baker, Jr., 80, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, IA.

He was born July 16, 1940, in Maryville, to Charles A. Baker, Sr. and Margaret L. Winslow Baker. He was a 1958 graduate of Maryville High School. He attended Northwest Missouri State University.

On January 10, 2004, he married Shirley R. Dredge in Maryville. The ceremony was officiated by their son, Pastor Kyle Dredge.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, September 14 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the agriculture program at Maryville High School.

