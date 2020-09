Dennis L. Kent, 70, Elmo, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 6, 1950, in Elmo, to Harry W. and Beverly P. Trosper Kent. He was a 1968 graduate of West Nodaway High School.

Graveside services were held Thursday, September 17 at the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.