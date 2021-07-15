Douglas Alfred McNulty, 73, Kansas City, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Kansas City, KS.

He was born April 26, 1948, in Seattle, WA, to Alfred Wendell and Martha Ornell Soine McNulty. He graduated from Tarkio High School in 1966 and received his BS degree in business management from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville in 1978.

Memorial service will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 17 at United Methodist Church, Tarkio. The memorial service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the memorial service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Doug McNulty Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.