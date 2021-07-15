Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/6/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78752-78854.

Approved: Invoice to Precision Lock and Key for courthouse security; to MOPERM for automobile liability on new vehicles. liquor licenses for The Hangar, Tuck Point, LLC and The Powerhouse.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Railroad Yard for equipment; commission to Kevin Hartman for Hazardous Household Waste program; sheriff to Haug Communications for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Investment report for June 2021; sheriff’s inmate report for June; equipment and fuel report for June 2021.

A message was left at Gordon Rock Quarry in Ravenwood regarding rock for Independence Township roads. A call was put in to Jim Knox, Norris Quarries, and a call was taken from Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, with questions on rock hauling.

Letters were signed for softmatch credit requests on Bridges #0287000, #1034003, #1020007 and #0222000.

A call was put in to Adam Teale, Midland Surveying, regarding the remonumentation program.

A call was put in to Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock and Key regarding courthouse security. Tammy Carter presented quotes for blinds for the public administrator’s office from The Kitchen and Bath Source and Maryville Glass and Lock. The quote provided by Maryville Glass and Lock was accepted and a call was made to start the order process. Andy Abbott, MTE, gave an update on the electronic work at the Courthouse from the last lightning strike.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor, reported to the commission on a meeting they had with Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development on the PACE – Property Assessed Clean Energy program. McDanel and McKim discussed that the City of Maryville has already signed up to participate in the program. A message was left for county attorney, Ivan Schraeder to discuss.

Sheriff Randy Strong, along with Jenkins, met with the commission regarding an invoice for equipment to be paid through the American Recovery Plan Act.

A resident called with issues on Road #716 in Grant Township. The commission inspected and made a follow up call to the resident as well as a call to Zimmerman Hauling.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Jose Rodriguez, Snyder and Associates, regarding starting the bid process on Bridge #0514001 and #0614022.

A call was put in to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township trustee regarding Road #173. Florea agreed to Nodaway County putting in a tube and grading of ditches on Road #173 and Hopkins Township will purchase the rip-rap for the project.

The commission inspected Roads #802 and #803 in Monroe Township that are within the White Cloud Wind project. The wind farm has improved these roads and they will be added to the CART rock list for 2022.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 7/15/2021.