Janice Kay “Jan” Sowards, 70, St. Joseph, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born September 7, 1950, in Hutchison, KS, to Lewis H. Sowards, Sr. and June Sowards. She was a graduate of South Nodaway High School and Platt-Gard Business College.

Ms. Sowards had worked for Whitaker Cable, Sherwood Medical, CD Smith and retired from Amerisource.

Graveside services were Wednesday, July 14 at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.