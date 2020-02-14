Dorthy Marie Barcus Fluke, 84, Bedford, IA, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born February 13, 1935, south of Mound City, to Earl Barcus and Edith Martha McCullah Barcus. She graduated from Pickering High School and then attended Northwest Missouri Teacher’s College, Maryville.

On June 11, 1961, she married Glen Fluke at the Clearmont Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 8 at Cummings Family Funeral Home.

