Deloris Shelton, 93, Maryville, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born March 4, 1926, in Barnard, to Ivan and Jessie Wohlford Hilsabeck. She was a graduate of Barnard High School.

On March 20, 1949, she married Billy F. Shelton in Maryville.

Services were Monday, February 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuenralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.