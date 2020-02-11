Tickets for the 2020 MIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships presented by Citizens Bank & Trust are available for purchase on the Northwest Missouri State University campus.

Fans can purchase tickets at Cashiering in the Administration Building (in-person and via phone at 660-562-1212) that will allow them to sit in the Bearcat fan block seating at Municipal Auditorium for the 2020 MIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

Tickets can also be purchased at the historic Municipal Auditorium box office or through Ticketmaster.

This year will mark the 18th consecutive year the event will be played at the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City. For the second straight year, the championships will have a field make-up of the top 10 men’s and 10 women’s teams in the Association’s standings.

All men’s and women’s games of the championship will be held in Kansas City over five days beginning on Wednesday, March 4 concluding with the championship games on Sunday, March 10. The women’s games will be taking the court in the afternoon sessions and the men’s games will be played during the evening sessions.

Below are the ticket options and prices for the 2020 MIAA Basketball Championships presented by Citizens Bank & Trust. For more information, you can also visit the Championships Central page, available here or call the MIAA at (816) 421-6422.

TICKET PRICES (all tickets are General Admission)

-$75 All-Tournament Ticket (includes all 18 games over 5 days)

-Discount price of $50 if purchased at one of the MIAA schools

-Single Session Tickets (two games per session)

-$20 Adults

-$5 Students (with school ID)

-Children 6 & under are admitted at no charge