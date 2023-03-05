Dickie Lee Jones, 83, Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Maryville.

He was born on April 21, 1939 to Ralph Henry Jones and Gladys Mae Horn Jones in Maryville and was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School. He was united in marriage to Jewell Ruth Van Syoc of Milo, IA on April 9, 1961 in Milo. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2009.

Dick was a lifelong farmer. He loved the ground he worked on and the animals he raised. He and Jewell raised three children and he was always there to help with all the activities they had. From 4H sheep shows to picking up corn for the band fund raisers. Farming was his life.

After retirement, Dick and Jewell lived a simple life where they enjoyed there yearly trips to the “Thrashers Reunion” in Mount Pleasant, IA over Labor Day weekends and many toy shows and antique malls.

We will miss him dearly.

Services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, February 28 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made in care of the New Nodaway Humane Society.

